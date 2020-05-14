Ronald Detofsky
1951 - 2020
Ronald Detofsky, 69, of Irwin, went home to spend eternity worshiping and enjoying Yeshua, his Lord and Savior, forever in heaven, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. God said He had prepared a place for Ron, a mansion! (John 14:2). Ron had battled colon cancer for the last few years. He was born April 14, 1951, in Philadelphia and was a son of the late Morris Detofsky and Jennie (Glassman) Lazar and was also preceded in death by his stepfather, Al Lazar, and his sister, Barbara Naden. Ron was a landscaper by trade. He is survived by his wife, Beverly J. (Sinwell) Detofsky, and her son, Tyler Banash; brother-in-law, John; sisters-in-law, Karen, Janice and Mary Denise; his children, Erin Elizabeth Varquez, Jonah Michael Detofsky and Benjamin Mark Varquez; and a niece, Emily. Ron was a big-time people person, and his passion was to lay out God's plan of salvation to a lost and dying world. Like the Gideons, he wanted to die with his boots on. Due to current restrictions, a graveside service will be held at Union Cemetery, Irwin. WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, Irwin, is in charge of arrangements. Those wishing can make a contribution in Ron's name to support Jewish Missions. Mail contributions to Mitch Triestman, (be sure to put Jewish Missions on the memo line), 102 Cherrington Drive, Harrisburg, PA 17110. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
Union Cemetery
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 13, 2020
Because of Ron and Bev we are a part of the Calvary Chapel Westmoreland fellowship. Ron was never shy about sharing the good news of our Lord and savior Jesus Christ
Amy
Friend
