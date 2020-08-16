Ronald E. Bash, 83, of Ligonier, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. He was born June 1, 1937, in Latrobe, a son of the late Walter M. and Irene (Correll) Bash. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Carol A. (Peffer) Bash; and a brother, William M. Bash. He will always be remembered by his loving family: daughter, Robyn Cavallo and her husband, Ron, of Latrobe; son, John W. Bash, of Greenville, S.C.; two lovely granddaughters, Noelle and Gabrielle Cavallo; and numerous nieces and nephews. All services will be private. Arrangements are by the SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., Ligonier.



