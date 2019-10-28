Home

McCabe Funeral Home
300 West Third Avenue
Derry, PA 15627
(724) 694-2789
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McCabe Funeral Home
300 West Third Avenue
Derry, PA 15627
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
7:00 PM
McCabe Funeral Home
300 West Third Avenue
Derry, PA 15627
Ronald E. Downey


1952 - 2019
Ronald E. Downey Obituary
Ronald E. Downey, 67, of Derry, died Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Excela Latrobe Hospital. He was born Oct. 11, 1952, in Latrobe and was a son of the late Lewis W. and Evelyn Morgan Downey. Ron retired from Champion Lakes Golf Course and enjoyed hunting and fishing. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepmother, Anna Downey; a sister, Virginia Kelly; two brothers, Jack and Thomas Downey; and a brother-in-law, Daniel Stratton. Ron is survived by his sister, Patricia Stratton, of Derry; two brothers, Robert L. Downey (Mary), of New Alexandria, and Richard Downey (Lois), of Latrobe; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, where a service will be conducted at 7 p.m. Interment will be made in Unity Cemetery, Latrobe.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 28, 2019
