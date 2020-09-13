1/
Ronald E. Kirkland
1945 - 2020
Ronald E. Kirkland, 75, of Youngwood, died Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at home. He was born June 22, 1945, in Mt. Pleasant; a son of the late Raymond E. and Mildred H. (Barnhart) Kirkland. He was member of VFW 211 of Youngwood and was a life member of the Youngwood Volunteer Fire Department. He is survived by a daughter, Mary Beth Moore and husband, Keith, of Alverton; three grandchildren, Stephanie Hawk and husband, Alex, of Altoona, Justin Kirkland and fiancee, Jenn Judge, of Altoona, and Brendan Moore-Alverton; a brother, Robert M. Kirkland, of Youngwood; a daughter-in-law, Debbie Pasqualone, of Barnegat, N.J.; brothers-in law, Tony Mariani, of Greensburg, and Robert Brown, of Mechanicsburg. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy J. (Brown) Kirkland; a son, Ronald E. Kirkland Jr.; and a sister, Carolyn Mariani. Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 S. 4th St., Youngwood. Funeral services are private. Only 25 people are permitted in the funeral home at a time, so please limit your visit out of respect for others. Masks must be worn and social distancing maintained.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
C Richard McCauley Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
C Richard McCauley Funeral Home
101 S 4TH
Youngwood, PA 15697
724-925-7233
