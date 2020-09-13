Ronald E. Kirkland, 75, of Youngwood, died Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at home. He was born June 22, 1945, in Mt. Pleasant; a son of the late Raymond E. and Mildred H. (Barnhart) Kirkland. He was member of VFW 211 of Youngwood and was a life member of the Youngwood Volunteer Fire Department. He is survived by a daughter, Mary Beth Moore and husband, Keith, of Alverton; three grandchildren, Stephanie Hawk and husband, Alex, of Altoona, Justin Kirkland and fiancee, Jenn Judge, of Altoona, and Brendan Moore-Alverton; a brother, Robert M. Kirkland, of Youngwood; a daughter-in-law, Debbie Pasqualone, of Barnegat, N.J.; brothers-in law, Tony Mariani, of Greensburg, and Robert Brown, of Mechanicsburg. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy J. (Brown) Kirkland; a son, Ronald E. Kirkland Jr.; and a sister, Carolyn Mariani. Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 S. 4th St., Youngwood. Funeral services are private. Only 25 people are permitted in the funeral home at a time, so please limit your visit out of respect for others. Masks must be worn and social distancing maintained.



