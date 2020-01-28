|
Ronald E. Long, 73, of San Diego, Calif., formerly of New Stanton, passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. He was born in Mt. Pleasant, the son of the late Maurice E. and Gayle B. Long. Ron was a graduate of Hempfield Area Senior High School and Penn State University. He was a retired career veteran of the Navy. He is survived by a brother, Dr. Larry D. Long (Helen) of Greensburg, and several cousins.
Per Ronald's request, all arrangements are private.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020