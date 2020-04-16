|
|
Ronald E. Palmer, 71, of Acme, died unexpectedly, Monday, April 13, 2020, at his home. Mr. Palmer was born July 22, 1948, in Ligonier Township, the son of the late William W. and Mary Jane Stom Palmer. He was a member of Zion United Methodist Church of Ligonier. Ron was a proud veteran of the Vietnam Era who served in the Army. He worked for Westinghouse Corp. and Volkswagen of America, and was the maintenance supervisor for the last 28 years for Krystyniak Colonial Bakery, Pop N Brew Store, and M-K Rentals. Ron enjoyed hiking, hunting and working on automobiles. He is survived by his loving family: his sons, John M. (Tara) Palmer, of Somerset, and Jason E. Palmer, of Acme; and by his grandchildren, Jordan and Bryanna Palmer. Ron is also survived by his sister, Rose Stemmerich, of Ligonier. In addition to his parents, Ron was preceded in death by his brother, Arthur L. Palmer. Being mindful of the current medical guidelines for covid-19, there will be no hours of public visitation. Services will be private for the family with a private interment to follow in Stahlstown Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant. To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com.