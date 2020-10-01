1/1
Ronald E. Pint
Ronald E. Pint, 74, of Jeannette, passed away peacefully Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in the comfort of his own home and surrounded by his loved ones, after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. He is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Sally. Two of his most treasured gifts were his sons, Scott (Lisa), and Christopher (Jennifer); and his precious gifts of his grandchildren, Nina, Michael, Matthew and Christian. Ron was an "adopted dad" to John and Donna Atkins and Micki and Bill Hughes. Ron is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Alma Pint; and sisters, Donna Lee, Linda and Denise. He was most proud of his military career, from which he retired in 1996 after serving a combined 30 years in the Navy and the Army National Guard. During his time in the Navy, he developed a lifelong friendship with Phil Campion (Pat). After a 28-year career with AT&T, he retired in 1998. Ron and Sally were proud volunteers for the Murrysville Meals on Wheels, where they served for 20 years. Ron enjoyed the time he spent on the golf course with his sons, grandsons, buddies from golf leagues and his lifelong friend, Jack Hahn. If he was not on the course, he and Sally were off on one of their travel adventures with their longtime and cherished friends, Wayne and Kathy Pirt. Ron and Sally resided in Plum for 27 years, where they created a bond of friendship with Jerry and Kay Tomosovich. Jerry and Kay have been true and loyal friends for decades. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at the VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177. A memorial service in the funeral home will immediately follow visitation. Full military honors accorded by VFW Post 33 Honor Guard, Greensburg, will conclude services. The family is asking, in lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Murrysville American Legion, Post 711, Veterans Program. Please write "Ron Pint" on check memo line. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 1, 2020.
September 30, 2020
Mrs. Pint, Scott, Chris and family. We are so very sorry for the loss of Mr. Pint. Scott, both of your parents always treated me so good. Your dad was a Warrior in life, there are not many men like him be proud, very proud. God bless all of you.
Mark Runkey
Friend
