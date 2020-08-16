Ronald George Naugle Sr., 91, of Darlington, passed away Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at Providence Care Center. He was born May 22, 1929, in Cramer, Pa., son of the late George and Helen (East) Naugle. He was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife, Emma (Freeman) Naugle; and siblings, Curtis Naugle, Shirley Orris and Donna Rager. He is survived by children, Terri Doyka (Bill), Ronald Naugle Jr. (Rita), Pamala Lupton (James), Brian Naugle (Tracey), Timothy Naugle (Lauren) and Susan Naugle; 10 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; brother, William Naugle; and numerous nieces and nephews. Ronald worked for Bethlehem Steel and was called into the ministry in 1958 with his wife, Emma. He served more than 50 years as a United Methodist minister and, until three weeks ago, taught Bible study at Providence Care Center, where he resided. He touched many lives for Jesus Christ and lived what he preached. He was faithful to his wife, children, and his Lord. Our family was blessed to have him as a father. Ron loved to camp, hunt, fish, and garden and also loved Christian music. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17, and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, at HINDMAN FUNERAL HOMES, 1521 Frankstown Road, Johnstown, where a funeral service will held Tuesday, following the visitation, Pastor Tom Moore officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mt. Olive or the charity of your choice
. Arrangements are in care of Hindman Funeral Homes and Crematory Inc. Condolences may be made at HindmanFuneralHomes.com
