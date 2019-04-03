Ronald Gilbert Phillips, 87, of North Huntingdon, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019. He was born March 16, 1932, in McKeesport, and was the son of the late Bert A. and Elizabeth Heaps Phillips. Ronald worked for US Steel National Tube, in McKeesport, and after retirement worked as a courier for The Greensburg Tribune-Review. He was a member of the Jacktown Ride and Hunt Club, the Hahntown Fire Hall, the Italian Miners Club and was a founder of Norwin Soccer, for which he was honored. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Geraldine Marie (Janosko) Phillips; daughter, Lisa Marie Kovac, of North Irwin; sons, Brian Phillips, of North Huntingdon, and Bret Phillips, of Philadelphia; granddaughter, Taggart Phillips; sister, Marge Goodworth, of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; brother, Bert "Terry" (Beverly) Phillips, of Mechanicsburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.

There is no visitation. Arrangements are by the GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 1638 Lincoln Way, White Oak, 412-672-6322, Troy J. Gilbert, director.

Condolences may be made at www.Gilbertfuneralhomeandcrematory.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary