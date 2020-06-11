Ronald H. Palmer
1938 - 2020
Ronald Harold Palmer, 82, of Emmett, Idaho, formerly of Upper Burrell, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, Boise, Idaho. He was born May 10, 1938, in Colchester, Vt., to the late Richard Palmer and Arlene Hunt Mayers. He grew up on a dairy farm in Jericho and later served in the Marine Corps from 1955-58, and on inactive duty from 1958-61 with an honorable discharge. He embraced traveling the country as an independent cross-country truck driver for decades before his retirement. In 1983, he moved to his beloved Idaho, where he spent his free time in the high country mining for gold, camping, fishing for salmon and hunting deer and elk. In addition to his parents, Ronald was preceded in death by his loving grandparents, Harold and Amy Hunt. He is survived by his much-loved children, Elizabeth (James) Fazzini and Richard (Traci) Palmer; grandsons, Anthony Fazzini, Dr. Michael Fazzini and Michael Harpster; brothers, Randall Palmer and Dennis Mayers; sister, Susan Richardson; and Nancy Palmer Sweetland, mother of his children. A private Catholic prayer service will be held in Emmett, Idaho. The family asks that contributions in his memory be made to the Pet Adoption League, Emmett, Idaho.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 11, 2020.
