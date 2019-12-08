|
Ronald H. Reita, 77, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born Aug. 22, 1942, in Wilkinsburg, a son of the late Aldo H. Reita and Elsie (Meier) Reita. Mr. Reita was a 1960 graduate of Gateway High School. In 1965, he graduated from California State College with a bachelor of science degree; in 1970, he received a master's in education from the University of Pittsburgh. Ron worked as a physical science teacher for 31 years at Norwin Junior High East in Irwin. In 1997, he was selected as Norwin's Teacher of the Year. His motto was, "I taught science, and students learned." Ron was a member of Harrold Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church and currently attended United Methodist Church of Mt. Pleasant. Ron is survived by his wife of 54 years, Betty Hoffman Reita; a daughter, Dianne; a son, Kenneth and his wife, Christina; two grandchildren, Ava and Gavin, of Carmel, Ind.; a sister, Renee Breide; two sisters-in-law, Jane Brosnick and Vera Hoffman; a brother-in-law, Robert Ribich; a niece and nephew, Karissa Demi and George Ribich; and several cousins. The Rodriguez family from Texas were part of our extended family and Ron was their honorary grandfather. He loved boating, camping, hunting, traveling, hiking and spending time with his family and friends.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at the GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Middle Presbyterian Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant Township.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the of Western PA and West Virginia, River Walk Corporation Centre, 333 E. Carson St., Ste. 441, Pittsburgh, PA 15219. To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019