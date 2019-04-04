Ronald James Churbock, 61, of Smyrna, Ga., passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019, at his home. Born March 27, 1958, in Loyalhanna, he was a son of Elizabeth (Piscione) Churbock, of Loyalhanna, and the late John A. Churbock. Ron relocated in 1982 to the Atlanta area, where he was employed by AT&T and Costco Wholesale. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, John R. Churbock. In addition to his mother, Ron is survived by his sister, Cynthia Demyan, and her husband Chris, of Latrobe; and three nephews, Daniel Demyan, and his wife Leah, of Latrobe, Anthony Churbock, and his wife Jen, of Pittsburgh, and Joseph Churbock, of Lancaster.

Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial Mass at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Rose Church with the Rev. Eric Dinga as celebrant. Private interment will be at St. Rose Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019