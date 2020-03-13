Home

Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
2072 Route 130
Pleasant Unity, PA 15676-0504
(724) 423-2566
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
7:00 PM
Prayer Service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
9:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Benedict Catholic Church

Ronald J. Knaus Sr.


1942 - 2020
Ronald J. Knaus Sr. Obituary
Ronald J. "Butch" Knaus Sr., 77, of Marguerite, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. He was born Sept. 10, 1942, in Latrobe, a son of the late Joseph A. and Olive A. (Bernat) Knaus. Prior to retirement, he worked with the Unity Township Road Department, was former Democratic committee person, a lifelong member of St. Benedict Catholic Church, Marguerite, and past president of its Holy Name Society. Butch was also a lifetime member of Marguerite Volunteer Fire Department, the Western PA and Westmoreland County Firemens Associations, Derry Rod and Gun Club, United Slovak Club, Lloydsville Sportsmens Club, and retired member of the UAW. He enjoyed the Pittsburgh Pirates, Family Feud and NASCAR, but most important was being a very proud Pap and spending time with his family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Karen Mertz. He is survived by his wife, Kay (Jones) Knaus; three children, Kathy A. Shondelmyer and husband, Robert, of Belle Vernon, Kimberly S. Yokopenic and Ronald J. Knaus Jr. and wife, Kirsten, all of Marguerite; five grandchildren, Emily and Maria Yokopenic, and Zachary, Anna and Daniel Knaus; and three stepgrandchildren, Jessica, Megan and Kerri Shondelmyer. He is also survived by siblings, Joan Heartgens and husband, Bernie, Audrey Tomasello, Becky Kemerer and husband, Tom, Joseph Knaus and wife, Edna, Gladys Monroe, Edward Knaus and wife, Cindy and Celeste Koch and husband, David; and numerous nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity. Prayers will begin at 9:30 a.m. Monday in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Benedict Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township. Marguerite VFD will conduct a service at 7 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home. www.bachafh.com.
