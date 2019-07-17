Ronald J. Koenig, 83, of Export, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg, with his beloved family at his side. He was born March 22, 1936, in Johnstown, a son of the late Karl and Bertha (Neissner) Koenig. Ronald was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. Prior to retiring, he was employed as supervisor of computer programming by Westinghouse. He was an Air Force veteran of the Korean War. Ronald was a longtime member of St. Mary Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Export. He loved spending time with his family, and he enjoyed fishing, traveling and going to the casino. Ronald will be sadly missed by his loving wife of 58 years, Barbara (Dimond) Koenig; children, Dawn Lingafelt (Glenn), David Koenig (Kimberly), Elaine Koenig and Stephen Koenig and Diana; brother, Leroy; sister, Kathleen; and numerous nieces and nephews. Ronald will be especially missed by his grandchildren, Stefani (Chris), Christina (Jason), Corey, Derek (Melissa), Andrew, Keith and Katrina; and great-grandchildren, Landon, Addison and Delaney, all of whom he loved very much. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Karl, John and Lawrence.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177. A funeral Mass for Ronald will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday in St. Mary Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 5900 Kennedy Ave., Export, PA 15632, with Father Daniel Ulishney as celebrant. Everyone please meet at the church. Interment in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ronald's memory may be made to St. Mary Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 5900 Kennedy Ave., Export, PA 15632. Please write "Ronald Koenig" on check memo line. To send online expressions of sympathy or obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on July 17, 2019