Ronald J. Revers Obituary
Ronald J. Revers, 70, of North Huntingdon, passed away suddenly Sunday, May 19, 2019. He was the son of the late Stanley and Margaret Revers. He is survived by his wife, whom he adored, Rose (Puhala) Revers; beloved daughter, Melanie Lang; mother-in-law, Irene Puhala; brothers, Stan and Robert Revers; sister, Darlene Revers; also nieces and nephews. Ron was preceded in death by a brother, Gene Revers; and sisters, Dolly Iovino and Carol Kolano.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at TEICHART-GRACAN FUNERAL HOME, Duquesne. A funeral blessing will take place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday with Father Tom Lewandowski.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 21, 2019
