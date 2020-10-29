Ronald J. Slater Jr., 65, of Upper Burrell, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, after a year-long battle with necrotizing pancreatitis. He was born in New Kensington to the late Ronald J. and Dolores (Pokusa) Slater. Ron was a 1973 graduate of Burrell High School and then went on to attend the University of Pittsburgh. For 40 years, Ron worked for the University of Pittsburgh, mostly in the role of student ombudsman. He served on the Burrell School District School Board for 10 years. He was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in New Kensington. Ron was an enthusiastic sports fan of Pitt and the Steelers, attending games for both teams for many years. He enjoyed camping, and most of all spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Terri J. (Clever) Slater; two sons, Ronald J. Slater III, of Upper Burrell, and Paul (Jamie) Slater, of North Apollo; a daughter, Kristin (Justin) DeStefano, of Allegheny Township; his brothers, David (Nancy) Slater, of Plum, Joseph (Mary Beth) Slater, of Lower Burrell, and James Slater, of Plum; a sister, Karen (Andrew) Krowsoski, of Lower Burrell; four grandchildren, Aiden Slater, of North Apollo, Ruby, Reese and Rex DeStefano, of Allegheny Township; and many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME INC., Robert P. Karish, supervisor, 2877 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Joseph Church, 1125 Leishman Ave., New Kensington, PA 15068. Everyone please meet at the church. We are adhering to the CDC guidelines and masks are to be worn. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions made me made to The National Pancreas Foundation, 3 Bethesda Metro Center, Suite 700, Bethesda, MD 20814, or American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202. Messages of condolences are welcome at www.giglerfuneralhome.com
.