Ronald James Smith Jr., 51, of Acme, was called home to be with the Lord Sunday, July 7, 2019. He was born Jan. 21, 1968, in Somerset, a son of Donna (Shroyer) Smith, of North Huntingdon, and the late Ronald James Smith Sr. In addition to his father, an infant sister, Gloria Jean, paternal grandparents, Harvey and Clema Smith, and an uncle, Dick, and aunt, Carol Smith, preceded him in death. He is survived by his mother; wife, Kristine (Shadder) Smith; son, Kyle James Smith and fiance, Courtney Minerd, of Mt. Pleasant; daughter, Madeline Paige Smith, of North Huntingdon; stepchildren, Nathan Mimis, of Acme, Elizabeth Mimis, of Derry, John Mimis, of Acme, and Emily Cavallo, of Punxsutawney; grandchildren, Koen and Kyah Smith; sister, Penny Smith Moose and husband, Derron, of North Huntingdon; special uncle, Clyde, and aunt, Donna Smith, of Confluence; and special cousins, John Vogel, Jason Smith and Wes Wagner as well as numerous other cousins and friends. Ron was a member of the NRA and PSEA. Most of his teaching career was spent in the Brownsville School District, but he also taught in the Turkeyfoot Valley Area of Connellsville and Waynesburg districts and coached football at those schools as well. He graduated from Connellsville High School and Waynesburg University. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed riding quads with his grandson, Koen.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the HUMBERT FUNERAL HOME in Confluence, where a service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday with the Rev. Dean Hay Jr. officiating. Interment will follow in Maple Summit Cemetery. Arrangements are by Humbert Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc.

