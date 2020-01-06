Home

Ronald K. Craig


1940 - 09
Ronald K. Craig Obituary
Ronald K. Craig, 79, of Greensburg, died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at home. He was born Sept. 1, 1940, in Jeannette and was a son of the late Curtis B. Sr. and Anna M. (Weaver) Craig. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Curtis B. Jr., Paul and Jack Craig. Retiring from West Penn Power as general manager of claims, he was an avid golfer and member of the West Penn golf league at Clover Leaf. Ron is survived by his wife, Bonnie E. (Ogle) Craig, of Greensburg; sons, Jeff (Tori), of Zelienople, and Brian (Erin), of Cheswick; step-granddaughters, Lindsey and Emily Klein; and granddogs Lilly and Gracie.
In accordance with Ron's wishes, there will be no visitation, and a celebration of life will take place at a later date. MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC. is assisting the family with all arrangements.
To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 6, 2020
