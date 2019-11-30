Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Services
Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
524 North Main Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-1201
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
524 North Main Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
524 North Main Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
View Map
Ronald K. Phillabaum


1936 - 2019
Ronald K. Phillabaum Obituary
Ronald K. "Ron" Phillabaum, 83, of South Greensburg, died Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. He was born Oct. 19, 1936, in Greensburg, a son of the late Albert "Bert" and Mary Ellen Burke Phillabaum. Ron worked as a milkman for Bennett's Dairy and Bergman's Dairy before retiring as a self-employed subcontractor in the vending business. He was a member of Third United Church of Christ, South Greensburg. He had an interest in and liked to tinker with classic cars. He enjoyed and was often seen sitting on his front porch. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his four brothers and three sisters; his grandson, Ronald K. "Ronnie" III; and his brother-in-law, Richard J. Swenson. He is survived by his wife, Tracy S. Phillabaum; three sons, Ronald K. Phillabaum Jr., Richard J. Phillabaum (Jackie) and Randall A. Phillabaum (Tracey); his grandchildren, Jason, Dawn, Richard Jr., Jacob Phillabaum and Samantha Wotus; two great-grandsons, Jason Jr. and Ian; also, several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, 524 N. Main St., Greensburg. Ron's funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in the funeral home, with Pastor Robert Garris officiating. Interment will follow in Hillview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Third United Church of Christ, 1522 Elm St., South Greensburg, PA 15601. For online condolences, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019
