Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
(412) 856-4747
Ronald Keith Short, 63, of Monroeville, passed away at home, surrounded by his loving family, Wednesday, March 25, 2020. He was the cherished son of Betty Jean (Tartline) Short; beloved husband of Janel M. (Zahorchak) Short; loving father of Lisa (Jake) Short, Nicole Short, Brandon Short and Kristen Short; dear grandfather of Atticus and Kai Hartline; and caring brother of Wayne and Glen Short. Ronald was preceded in death by his father, Ronald L. Short. He enjoyed camping, fishing and was a family man who worked hard to provide for his family. There will be no visitation or services at this time. Arrangements are entrusted to the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL), 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville, (412-856-4747), www.jobefuneralhome.com.
