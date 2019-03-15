Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hoffer Funeral Home
2245 Mt Pleasant Rd
Norvelt, PA 15674
(724) 423-3741
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Klejka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Klejka

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ronald Klejka Obituary
Ronald "Ron" Klejka, 74, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 14, 2019. Born in Mammoth, he was the son of the late Anna Krysa Klejka. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by brother, Albert "Junior" Klejka. He was the loving husband of 47 years to Dolores Tlumac Klejka; beloved father to his daughters, Joanne (Jeff) Reichard and Jaime Klejka (Galin) Williams; grandson, Eric Klejka; and son-in-law, Marty Achhammer. He is also survived by siblings, Bernadine (Ron) Barnum, Stanley (Gail) Klejka, James (Patty) Klejka and Jack (Joyce) Klejka; and numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and -nephews. Ron's life was devoted to his wife, children and grandson. Prior to retirement, he worked for Pepsi Cola for 46 years. He enjoyed the chance of spending time with his grandson. Ron was a member of United Club, Norvelt Club, Hecla Sportsmen's, Kecksburg Club, Little Sewickley Sportsman's Association and Genesse Camp. He was also a member of St. Florian Church (St. Stanislaus). He enjoyed hunting, shuffleboard and watching westerns on TV.
Family and friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt. Vigil prayers will be at 7:45 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home. Transfer prayers will be at 10:15 a.m. Monday in the funeral home, followed by his funeral service at 11 a.m. in St. Florian Catholic Church, with the Rev. John A. Sedlak as celebrant. He will be laid to rest in St. Stanislaus Cemetery.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now