Ronald "Ron" Klejka, 74, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 14, 2019. Born in Mammoth, he was the son of the late Anna Krysa Klejka. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by brother, Albert "Junior" Klejka. He was the loving husband of 47 years to Dolores Tlumac Klejka; beloved father to his daughters, Joanne (Jeff) Reichard and Jaime Klejka (Galin) Williams; grandson, Eric Klejka; and son-in-law, Marty Achhammer. He is also survived by siblings, Bernadine (Ron) Barnum, Stanley (Gail) Klejka, James (Patty) Klejka and Jack (Joyce) Klejka; and numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and -nephews. Ron's life was devoted to his wife, children and grandson. Prior to retirement, he worked for Pepsi Cola for 46 years. He enjoyed the chance of spending time with his grandson. Ron was a member of United Club, Norvelt Club, Hecla Sportsmen's, Kecksburg Club, Little Sewickley Sportsman's Association and Genesse Camp. He was also a member of St. Florian Church (St. Stanislaus). He enjoyed hunting, shuffleboard and watching westerns on TV.

Family and friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt. Vigil prayers will be at 7:45 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home. Transfer prayers will be at 10:15 a.m. Monday in the funeral home, followed by his funeral service at 11 a.m. in St. Florian Catholic Church, with the Rev. John A. Sedlak as celebrant. He will be laid to rest in St. Stanislaus Cemetery.