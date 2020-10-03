1/1
Ronald L. Derk Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LTC (Ret.) Ronald L. Derk Sr., 80, of Ligonier, passed away peacefully Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was the son of the late Robert J.L. and Dorothy (Boyd) Derk; and stepson of the late Lemon Frye; beloved husband of Veronica (Angus) Derk; loving father of Karen (Tim) Caldwell, Linda (Nicole Brown) Derk, Judith (Mark) Ebberts, Ronald L. (Carla) Derk Jr. and Robert (Jennifer) Derk and the late Cheryl Lynn Derk; cherished grandfather of Mark (Amanda) and Matthew (Paige) Ebberts, Kate, Rachel and John Caldwell, Ronald III and Gunnar Derk and Madeline and Liam Derk; and beloved pet, Khloe; brother of the late James Derk; and survived by sister-in-law, Lori Derk, brother-in-law, Joseph (Linda) Angus, and many nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends he considered family. Ronald was past president and trustee of the Ligonier Township VFD No. 1 (Waterford), active member of the Byers-Tosh American Legion Post 267, Waterford Rod and Gun Inc., LPA, PA National Guard and former commander of A Company 1-103rd Armor in Ligonier and former S3 Operations officer. Ronald worked as a supervisor for Westinghouse and later for ICI and also was a former Loyalhanna police officer. He was a volunteer coach for Midget football, Little League, and Teener League baseball. He was an avid sportsman, who enjoyed hunting, golfing and watching his grandkids play their sports. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Monday at the SNYDER-GREEN FUNERAL HOME INC., 402 E. Church St., Ligonier, PA 15658, 724-238-2611, where a service will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday. Due to covid-19 restrictions, masks must be worn and staff will ensure that all safety protocols are followed. Interment with full military honors will follow at Ligonier Valley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Ligonier Township VFD No. 1 (Waterford).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Snyder Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
OCT
5
Visitation
06:00 - 09:00 PM
Snyder Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
OCT
6
Service
11:00 AM
Snyder Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Snyder Funeral Home Inc
Bell & 402 East Church St
Ligonier, PA 15658
724-238-2611
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Snyder Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved