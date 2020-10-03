LTC (Ret.) Ronald L. Derk Sr., 80, of Ligonier, passed away peacefully Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was the son of the late Robert J.L. and Dorothy (Boyd) Derk; and stepson of the late Lemon Frye; beloved husband of Veronica (Angus) Derk; loving father of Karen (Tim) Caldwell, Linda (Nicole Brown) Derk, Judith (Mark) Ebberts, Ronald L. (Carla) Derk Jr. and Robert (Jennifer) Derk and the late Cheryl Lynn Derk; cherished grandfather of Mark (Amanda) and Matthew (Paige) Ebberts, Kate, Rachel and John Caldwell, Ronald III and Gunnar Derk and Madeline and Liam Derk; and beloved pet, Khloe; brother of the late James Derk; and survived by sister-in-law, Lori Derk, brother-in-law, Joseph (Linda) Angus, and many nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends he considered family. Ronald was past president and trustee of the Ligonier Township VFD No. 1 (Waterford), active member of the Byers-Tosh American Legion Post 267, Waterford Rod and Gun Inc., LPA, PA National Guard and former commander of A Company 1-103rd Armor in Ligonier and former S3 Operations officer. Ronald worked as a supervisor for Westinghouse and later for ICI and also was a former Loyalhanna police officer. He was a volunteer coach for Midget football, Little League, and Teener League baseball. He was an avid sportsman, who enjoyed hunting, golfing and watching his grandkids play their sports. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Monday at the SNYDER-GREEN FUNERAL HOME INC., 402 E. Church St., Ligonier, PA 15658, 724-238-2611, where a service will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday. Due to covid-19 restrictions, masks must be worn and staff will ensure that all safety protocols are followed. Interment with full military honors will follow at Ligonier Valley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Ligonier Township VFD No. 1 (Waterford).



