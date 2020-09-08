1/
Ronald L. Echard
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald L. Echard passed away Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. He was born in Greensburg on April 28, 1952, and was the son of the late Emery W. and Elizabeth (Poorman) Echard. He lived his entire life in New Stanton. Ron graduated from Hempfield Area High School and continued studies in computer science at Westmoreland County Community College. He retired as the fleet coordinator of Westmoreland County in 2016. Previously, he was co-owner of Perry Auto Parts in Perryopolis and worked as a manager at the Dutch Kettle and Keg Restaurant in New Stanton. He was a past governor of the Perryopolis Loyal Order of Moose, and he was currently serving as the mayor of New Stanton Borough. Ron was a member of Holy Cross Church in Youngwood, where he served as a money counter and the warden of the Gilbert Straub Council of the Knights of Columbus. He is survived by his best friend and loving wife of 46 years, Linda (Morgan) Echard; his daughter, Elizabeth Rose Echard, of New Stanton, whom he adored; his special aunt, Sara Giron, of Greensburg; brother-in-law, Albert (Cindy) Morgan, of Uniontown; and numerous special nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Albert T. Jr. and Stella M. (Cirollo) Morgan; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ronald L. and Carol M. (Morgan) Umbel; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. His respect for life was evidenced by the way he treated everyone he met, and he believed that it was his responsibility to be a steward of all wildlife creatures along with his beloved dogs, Brandy, Shelby, Sadie and Gracie. Ron will be sadly missed by his family and friends of all ages. Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 S. Fourth St., Youngwood. The rosary will be recited at 3:45 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Only 25 people are permitted in the funeral home at a time, so please limit your visit out of respect for others. Masks must be worn and social distancing maintained. A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in Holy Cross Church, Youngwood. Interment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
C Richard McCauley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
10
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
C Richard McCauley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
10
Rosary
03:45 PM
C Richard McCauley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
10
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
C Richard McCauley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Holy Cross Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
C Richard McCauley Funeral Home
101 S 4TH
Youngwood, PA 15697
724-925-7233
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by C Richard McCauley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
September 7, 2020
I worked with Ron’s wife, Linda for several years at an elementary school where she was the principal. I know how close her family is and I want to extend my deepest sympathy.
Stacy Lentz
Coworker
September 7, 2020
My deepest sympathy for your loss, Linda. May you & your daughter find peace in the many fond memories you shared as a family.
Sincerely,
Jill Mutschler
Jill Mutschler
Coworker
September 7, 2020
Worked with Ron for many years. He was such a fine gentleman so kind and helpful. My deepest sympathy to his wife and his daughter..May you have strength and love to help you get through this sad time. RIP Ron..
Patti Colaianni
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved