Ronald L. Echard passed away Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. He was born in Greensburg on April 28, 1952, and was the son of the late Emery W. and Elizabeth (Poorman) Echard. He lived his entire life in New Stanton. Ron graduated from Hempfield Area High School and continued studies in computer science at Westmoreland County Community College. He retired as the fleet coordinator of Westmoreland County in 2016. Previously, he was co-owner of Perry Auto Parts in Perryopolis and worked as a manager at the Dutch Kettle and Keg Restaurant in New Stanton. He was a past governor of the Perryopolis Loyal Order of Moose, and he was currently serving as the mayor of New Stanton Borough. Ron was a member of Holy Cross Church in Youngwood, where he served as a money counter and the warden of the Gilbert Straub Council of the Knights of Columbus. He is survived by his best friend and loving wife of 46 years, Linda (Morgan) Echard; his daughter, Elizabeth Rose Echard, of New Stanton, whom he adored; his special aunt, Sara Giron, of Greensburg; brother-in-law, Albert (Cindy) Morgan, of Uniontown; and numerous special nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Albert T. Jr. and Stella M. (Cirollo) Morgan; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ronald L. and Carol M. (Morgan) Umbel; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. His respect for life was evidenced by the way he treated everyone he met, and he believed that it was his responsibility to be a steward of all wildlife creatures along with his beloved dogs, Brandy, Shelby, Sadie and Gracie. Ron will be sadly missed by his family and friends of all ages. Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 S. Fourth St., Youngwood. The rosary will be recited at 3:45 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Only 25 people are permitted in the funeral home at a time, so please limit your visit out of respect for others. Masks must be worn and social distancing maintained. A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in Holy Cross Church, Youngwood. Interment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.mccauleyfuneralhomes.com
