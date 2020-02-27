|
|
Ronald Lee Hampton, 63, of Greensburg, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. He was born Feb. 14, 1957, in Greensburg. After high school, he obtained a degree in graphic design and worked many years in the field. He loved music and was a lifelong Rolling Stones fan who never missed a show. He is survived by his daughters, Jessica Woodhead (Jeremy), of Johnstown, and LeeAnn Lemoine (Bill), of Fort Belvoir, Va.; grandchildren, Aidan, Brady, Caleb, Jackson, Bailey and Abigail; mother, Shirley Hixson, and brothers, Dennis Hampton and Joseph Hixson; as well as many nieces and nephews. Per Ron's request, there will be no viewing or service. McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Third Ave., is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made towww.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.