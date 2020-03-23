|
Ronald L. Hixson, 78, of Hixson Kintigh Road, Scottdale, passed away Friday evening, March 20, 2020, at Excela Health Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant. He was born Jan. 19, 1942, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of the late Kenneth and Betty Hough Hixson. Ron was a longtime and faithful member of Center Bethel Church of God, Alverton. He was a graduate of the former East Huntingdon Class of 1959. He was a member of the Marion Lodge No. 562 of Scottdale, Scottish Rite Valley of Uniontown and Scottdale Elks No. 777. He was a self-employed over the road truck driver when he retired in 2006 with 17 years of service. Ron was a longtime sled owner and operator of the "Decision Maker" since 1974. Ron is gone from our lives, but will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved him: his loving and devoted wife of 58 years, whom he married July 15, 1961. Mary Carole Jones Hixson, of Scottdale; his daughter, Robin Lee Roth and husband, Tim, of Scottdale; his three grandchildren, Tyler Roth and twins Emily and Jenna; his nieces and nephews; his siblings, Peggy Baker and husband, Robert, of Scottdale, and Jerry Hixson and wife, Barbara, of Scottdale; and his brothers-in-law, James "Butch" Beistel, of Scottdale, and Larry Jones, of Scottdale. In addition to his parents, Ron was preceded in death by his sister, Shirley Beistel, Feb. 16, 2020. Due to the strict guidelines we must adhere to at this crucial time, a private family visitation and service will be held. Arrangements for Ron have been entrusted into the care of the FRANK KAPR FUNERAL HOME INC., 417 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be made to Center Bethel Church of God in memory of Ron. To view online obituary, sign guest registry or send online condolences, please visit www.kapr.com.