Ronald L. Love Jr., 49, of Greensburg, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019. He was born Easter Sunday, April 6, 1969, in Pittsburgh. Ronald was an Air Force veteran, and was a former employee of Carboline, Greensburg. He was a fisherman, enjoyed camping and visiting Myrtle Beach. Ronald is survived by his parents, Patricia (Terry) Painter, of North Huntingdon, and Ronald L. (Vivian) Love Sr., of East McKeesport; his girlfriend, Charlotte Poliquin, of Greensburg, and her daughter, Crystal Poliquin; former wife, Kathy Love; his children, Rachael (Alex Baughman) Love, of North Versailles, and Ryan Love, of Murrysville; grandchildren, Mieko Pepper and Xander Baughman; sisters, Michelle (Chip) Breskovic and Cari (Kenny) Hopper; nieces and nephews, Robert, Haley and Austin Hopper; also aunts, uncles and cousins.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 521 Main St., Irwin, 724-863-1200, where a blessing service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday.
