Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
SNYDER FUNERAL HOME
521 MAIN ST
Irwin, PA 15642-3404
(724) 863-1200
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Love
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald L. Love Jr.


1969 - 04 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ronald L. Love Jr. Obituary
Ronald L. Love Jr., 49, of Greensburg, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019. He was born Easter Sunday, April 6, 1969, in Pittsburgh. Ronald was an Air Force veteran, and was a former employee of Carboline, Greensburg. He was a fisherman, enjoyed camping and visiting Myrtle Beach. Ronald is survived by his parents, Patricia (Terry) Painter, of North Huntingdon, and Ronald L. (Vivian) Love Sr., of East McKeesport; his girlfriend, Charlotte Poliquin, of Greensburg, and her daughter, Crystal Poliquin; former wife, Kathy Love; his children, Rachael (Alex Baughman) Love, of North Versailles, and Ryan Love, of Murrysville; grandchildren, Mieko Pepper and Xander Baughman; sisters, Michelle (Chip) Breskovic and Cari (Kenny) Hopper; nieces and nephews, Robert, Haley and Austin Hopper; also aunts, uncles and cousins.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 521 Main St., Irwin, 724-863-1200, where a blessing service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday.
For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of SNYDER FUNERAL HOME
Download Now