Ronald L. Peters
2020 - 2020
Ronald Lionel Peters, 91, of North Huntingdon, passed peacefully at home, surrounded by his loved ones, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. Ron was born April 12, 1929, in Monessen, to Ruth Faye and Leonard Field Peters. He graduated from the University of Pittsburgh School of Pharmacy and managed many pharmacies over the years. Ron also served in Panama as a pharmacist. He was a lifelong member of Christ United Methodist Church in McKeesport. Ron was a jack-of-all-trades. He was an avid writer, a talented landscaper and a dedicated Pittsburgh Pirates fan. Most importantly, he was the foundation of strength and love for his family. Ronald was preceded in death by his younger brothers, Walter and Leonard Peters. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Lois Beswick Peters; four children, Wendy (Keith) Staso, Lisa (Robert) Scheideman, Jeffrey (Patricia) Peters and Holly (Joseph) Coghill; 10 grandchildren, Tara and Leah Kristopaitis, Jonathan and Amanda Staso, Rebecca, Ethan and Evan Peters, Kendra Scheideman and Courtney and McKenzie Coghill; and three great-grandchildren, Roman, Monroe and Nadea. Donations in kind may be given to Christ United Methodist Church of McKeesport, 2880 Coulterville Road, McKeesport, PA 15131.The family of Ronald Peters would like to extend our sincerest appreciation to Pastor Sang and his wife, Grace, and the Promise Care staff, for providing him comfort and care. Services are private. Arrangements were made by JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 22, 2020.
