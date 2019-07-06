Ronald P. "Copey" Copeman, 76, of Wendel, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at home, surrounded by his family. He was born Aug. 25, 1942, in Wilkinsburg, son of the late Charles and Mary (Pierce) Copeman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Copeman. Prior to his retirement, Copey was a bus driver for the Yough School District for more than 10 years. He had also worked as an autobody mechanic for Hamilton Buick and also worked at WABCO. He was a member of Metro Baptist Church in Rostraver. He enjoyed watching Casey coach, going to all the grandkids' activities and especially loved "car racing" where he would be part of the "Pit Crew," cheering on his brother, nephew and friends. In the summer, you could find him at his pool, nicknamed "The Wendel Beach," full of friends and family. Copey had a witty sense of humor and was always good for a quick comeback or funny one-liner. He would be there for you if you needed a tire change or a place to stay. He touched the hearts of many over the years and will be missed by all. Ron is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Mary Ann (Nemec) Copeman; son, Casey J. (Lauren) Copeman, of Irwin; a daughter, Jennifer (Dean) Sowers, of Irwin; four special grandchildren, Callie, Harrison and Jillian Sowers and Piper Copeman; a brother, Richard (Leah) Copeman, of Irwin; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 1 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the JOSEPH W. NICKELS FUNERAL HOME INC., Herminie, 724-446-7251. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Union Cemetery, Irwin.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Sage's Army Inc., 216 Fourth St., Irwin, PA 15642. To send online condolences, please visit www.nickelsfuneralhomeinc.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 6 to July 7, 2019