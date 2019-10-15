Home

Ronald R. Andrasko Sr.


1944 - 04
Ronald R. Andrasko Sr. Obituary
Ronald R. Andrasko Sr., 75, of Irwin, Hempfield Township, died Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, in the Redstone Highlands, Greensburg. He was born April 19, 1944, in Pittsburgh, son of the late John Michael and Margaret (Krall) Andrasko. Prior to his retirement, he was employed as a machinist for the Elliott Company, of Jeannette. He was a member of the St. Edward Church, of Herminie. Ron enjoyed classic car shows in the area where he liked to display his 2010 red convertible Mustang. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Anita Andrasko. Surviving are his wife of 51 years, Florence (Mizenko) Andrasko; a son, Ronald Andrasko and his wife, Melissa, of Jeannette; twin granddaughters, Emma and Abby Andrasko, and his beloved dog, Tootsie. There will be no viewing.
Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service at 2 p.m. Friday at the Irwin Union Cemetery, North Huntingdon.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Jude Children Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 15 to Oct. 24, 2019
