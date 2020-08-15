1/1
Ronald R. Fox
1942 - 2020
{ "" }
Ronald R. Fox, 77, of Mt. Pleasant, died Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at his residence. He was born Sept. 6, 1942, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Jacob and Lillian Christopher Heller. Mr. Fox was employed as an engineering consultant for more than 40 years. He was a graduate of Allegheny High School in Pittsburgh and he attended culinary school at WCCC, and he also attended the University of Pittsburgh. He was a veteran of the Army, serving from 1962-1964. He was a member of the VFW Post 3368 of Mt. Pleasant. Ron was a former amateur boxer and he loved to cook and travel. He is survived by his fiancee, Kathy Nestler; two children, Richard Trautman and his wife, Sally, of Oakdale; and his daughter; three grandchildren, Jenna, Heather and Danielle; a great-grandson, Ryan; and two sisters, Nancy Hamilton and Beverly Rogacki, both of Mt. Pleasant. Family and friends will be received from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., 406 E. Washington St., Mt. Pleasant. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to be made to the Mt. Pleasant VFW Post 3368, 416 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant, PA 15666, in memory of Ronald R. Fox. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff of Excela Home Hospice for their excellent care and concern for Ron during his illness. To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Brooks Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Brooks Funeral Home Inc
406 Washington St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
(724) 547-3800
