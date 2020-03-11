|
Ronald R. "Ron" Karcher, 76, of Haysville, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Ron was the devoted son of the late Bernard "Bernie" and Jean (Heinlein) Karcher. He is survived by his wife, two daughters and six grandchildren. Ron was married to his wife, Mary (Trosky) Karcher, for 52 years. He was the beloved father of Marna Karcher Blackmer, of Edgeworth, and Monica Londy, of Newport, N.C.; and father-in-law to Steve Blackmer, of Edgeworth, and Larry Londy, of Newport, N.C. He was the loving grandfather of Michael, Madison and Morgan Londy, of Newport, N.C., and Nathan, Lauren and Kaitlyn Blackmer, of Edgeworth. Ron, the only child of Bernie and Jean Karcher, was a caring son. After a mill accident left his father visually impaired, Ron worked hard at a young age to help support his parents. In fact, he stayed local and cared for his parents the remainder of their lives. Ron attended Quaker Valley High School, in Leetsdale. He worked as a machinist at Dravo Corporation before starting his own construction business. Ron ran his business for more than 35 years. He was proud of the work he did restoring old homes. If you were fortunate enough to take a ride in his truck with him, he would happily point out all of the slate roofs and copper box gutters he replaced in town. Given the nature of his business, Ron was often asked if he wished he had sons. Ron would tell you that he only ever wished for daughters, and would quickly add that his daughters could do anything sons would have done and better. He taught his girls to be confident, resilient and responsible. His girls thought he hung the moon. He had a quiet confidence and could fix anything himself, but would happily spend the day teaching his children and grandchildren. Ron never let the cancer he battled for years slow him down. He carried on with his projects up until the day he died. He often said that his work kept him going and that he couldn't imagine not doing the work he enjoyed every day. While Ron was always a busy guy, he did enjoy fishing from his dock on summer evenings. He loved living near the water and liked nothing more than spending time fishing with his grandchildren. Ron will be missed every day, but he will be forever in our hearts. A private memorial for family will be held in the spring.