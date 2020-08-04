Ronald R. Phillips Jr., 49, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020, in a Phoenix, Ariz., hospital due to Coronavirus. Ron was born May 23, 1971, in Natrona Heights. Ron was a 1989 graduate of St. Joseph High School, Natrona Heights. He spent many years working with his dad in the construction industry. Ron changed careers in 2007 when he decided to enter law enforcement as a Westmoreland County deputy sheriff. Ron served as a federal agent in Arizona for the last 9-plus years, first in the capacity of a border patrol agent and currently as an ICE deportation officer. Ron will be remembered most for his charisma, smile and energy. He lit up every conversation, and everyone wanted to spend time with him. Ron's quick wit, humor and infectious laugh were truly a gift. He enjoyed many hobbies and all things fast: motorcycles, boating, jet skis, weight-lifting, hiking, camping, fishing, downhill skiing and more. He loved life and was always ready to party. Ron is survived by his loving and most devoted wife, Julissa; son, Jack; stepsons, Damien and Joel; his parents, Ron and G. Ann Phillips; his sister, Jodie; brother-in-law, Greg; his two nephews, Trey and Gage; his lifelong and most loyal friends/brothers, Sean, Jeff, Rob, Mike, Rudy and Salty; and a large extended family of aunts, uncles, and cousins. Ron leaves us to be in the loving arms of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He was deeply loved and will be greatly missed! Private celebration of life services will be held in both Arizona and Pennsylvania.



