Ronald R. "Whitey" Shrum, 67, of Norvelt, passed away peacefully, with his wife and son by his side. Wednesday, April 24, 2019. He was born Jan. 8, 1952, He was the son of Donald P. and Grace Shrum. Prior to retirement, he was employed as a pipe fitter by Local 354, Youngwood. Ron was a member of the Norvelt VFD, Norvelt EMS and Faywest Divers, was a life member of Bridgeport Sportsman and an avid hunter and fisherman. He served his country in the Navy during Vietnam. He was husband of 48 years to Barbara Shrum. He is also survived by his sons, Brian (Rachael) Shrum, of Mt. Pleasant, and Philip (Tammy), of Manchester, N.H.; five grandchildren, Aaron, Jocelyn, Sarah, Joseph and Matthew Shrum; and nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, April 28, 2019, in the JAY A..HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt. His funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday in the funeral home. Ron will be laid to rest in Fairview Cemetery.