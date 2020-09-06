1/1
Ronald R. Veverka
1945 - 2020
Ronald R. Veverka, 75, of North Huntingdon, passed away Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Excela Health Westmoreland. He was born May 1, 1945, in Greensburg, a son of the late Russel and Hazel (Ingrham) Veverka. Prior to his retirement, Ron was a police officer for 34 years for North Huntingdon Township, a veteran of the Air Force, and a member of The Lutheran Church of Our Saviour. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Roberta Regan Veverka. He is survived by his son, Robert Veverka and his wife, Jennifer; daughter, Roni A. Johnson and her fiance, Jeff Barry; and three loving grandchildren, Ryan and Claire Veverka and Dannon M. Johnson; brothers, David (Paula) Veverka, and Richard (Marge) Veverka; and sister, Norma Jean Truxal. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Irwin Union Cemetery. FOP Lodge 39 will hold a service at 7 p.m Tuesday. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 6, 2020.
