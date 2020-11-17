1/1
Ronald S. Forkey
1933 - 2020-11-14
Ronald S. Forkey, 87, of Greensburg, passed away Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Hempfield Manor. He was born June 29, 1933, in Greensburg, a son of the late Helen (Vrabel) and Stephen Forkey. Ron was a member and usher of the Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, Greensburg. He was a veteran of the Korean War with the Air Force and member of the Knights of Columbus council No. 1480. Prior to his retirement, Ron was a branch manager for Mellon Bank. He was a founding father and board member with Mutual Aid Ambulance for the past 52 years. He loved his family and especially his beloved grandchildren. They always brought a special smile to his face. Ron was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Anna Mae Forkey, in 2015, three sisters, Bernice Clark (John), Rosella Loach (Jim), and Patricia Dreliszak (John). He is survived by his children, Karen A. Mervosh (Mark), of Greensburg, and David M. Forkey (Susan), of Greensburg, three grandchildren, Haley, Connor and Natalie Forkey, of Greensburg, a sister, Loretta Forkey, of Greensburg, numerous nieces and nephews, and extended family members, John Paul and Melinda Shuey, Brian and Erin Shuey and family, Chris and Sara Shuey and family, Lauri Altman, Les Harvey and Kathy and Dan Ferguson. Private funeral services will be held at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., Greensburg. Military honors by VFW Post 33 Honor Guard and interment will be held privately at Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Hempfield Township. www.bachafh.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
7248375211
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 16, 2020
What a wonderful man. My sympathies to all that loved him.
Vonnie Miller Johnson
Friend
