Ronald T. Harrold, 87, of Murrysville, died Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. He was born April 4, 1933, in Fulham, London, England, son of the late John and Cicely Anne Noelle Eddenden Harrold. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Ann Marie Harrold; and a sister-in-law, Jan Harrold. He was an avid tennis player and member of the United States Tennis Association (USTA), and was a veteran of the British Army. Prior to retirement from Westinghouse, he was an advisory scientist with an impressive list of professional achievements including the recipient of 30 patents. In 1989, he was the first scientist to have his entire career and achievements published in the "Westinghouse Technology" magazine; he received three IR-100 awards in their "Industrial Research" magazine and was a 50-year Life Fellow of the IEEE. In England, he was a chartered engineer and was a member of the Institution of Engineering and Technology (MIET) for over 50 years. Ron is survived by two daughters, Lesley (William) Matz, of Salem Township, and Linda (Neal) Robash, of Mars; three grandchildren, Glennis (Ryan) Nauman, Alex (Nicole) Matz and Emma Robash; a brother, Cecil Harrold, a sister-in-law, Margaret Gatland; and a niece, Susan Longfield. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at HART FUNERAL HOME INC., Murrysville. A service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Alban's Anglican Church, Murrysville. Everyone please meet at the church. Interment will follow in Murrysville Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
