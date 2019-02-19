Home

Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home
700 Linden Ave
East Pittsburgh, PA 15112
412-824-8800
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home
700 Linden Ave
East Pittsburgh, PA 15112
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home
700 Linden Ave
East Pittsburgh, PA 15112
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Good Shepherd Church
Braddock, PA
Ronald W. Germanoski Obituary
Ronald W. Germanoski, 73, of Murrysville, died Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Kathy (Massung) Germanoski for 52 years; loving father of Brian (Jennifer) Germanoski, of Meadville; dear grandfather of Krysta, Kayla and Sydney Germanoski; brother of Terry (Pat) Germanoski, Karen (Jamie) Knaresborough, Barry (Carol) Germanoski, Janice (John) Thoma, Denise (Frank) Greca and Dru (Leann) Germanoski; brother-in-law of Maureen (late Dave) Davis; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Ron was a 1963 graduate of Braddock High School and was hired after graduation by US Steel's Edgar Thomson plant. While with US Steel, he was drafted into the Army and served in Vietnam. After his stint in the Army, he returned to work for US Steel and enrolled at the University of Pittsburgh, where he attended evening classes and, in 1972, earned his bachelor's degree in business. His continued employment with US Steel took him to the Clairton Works and finally to the downtown Pittsburgh headquarters. He retired from the Realty Development Division of US Steel with over 39 years of company service. Ron was a football coach for Franklin Regional youth football before and during Brian's playing days. He also became a long-distance runner in the early 1980s and completed four marathons, one each at Presque Isle and New York City, and two Johnstown marathons. Ron enjoyed golf and, also, fishing the streams of Pennsylvania.
Friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, PA 15112, 412-824-8800. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in Good Shepherd Church, Braddock. Ron will be laid to rest with military honors at Braddock Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's' Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or .
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Feb. 19, 2019
