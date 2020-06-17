Ronne Kathleen "Kathy" Isenberg, 77, of Stahlstown, passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 16, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Kathy was born Nov. 30, 1942, in Wilkinsburg and was a daughter of the late Peter and Mary Timoficak Filia. She graduated from Gateway High School in 1960. In 1967, Kathy married the love of her life, George Isenberg. Kathy was a member of St. Bernadette Catholic Church, Monroeville. She worked for more than 20 years at the Monroeville Municipal Building and, later, at the Latrobe Giant Eagle. In 1986, Kathy and George built their dream home in Stahlstown, where they spent the remainder of their lives. Kathy enjoyed living in the country, cooking, and going to craft shows and flea markets to look for antiques and hidden treasures. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, George. Kathy is survived by her loving daughter, Jennifer Isenberg Kasic and husband Douglas, and her two beloved grandchildren, Shayne and Sabrina, all of Greensburg; a brother, Eugene Filia, of North Versailles; a sister, Paula Hawthorne, of White Oak; a sister-in-law, Linda Wolfe, of Grove City; and several nieces and nephews. There will be no public visitation or service. Private interment will be in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery. Many thanks to the St. Anne Home staff for their loving care over the past several months and to Heartland Hospice for their compassionate care through her final stage of life. For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 17, 2020.