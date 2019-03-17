Home

James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
(724) 864-4200
Rosa Tommasi


Rosa Tommasi Obituary
Rosa D'Amico Tommasi, 80, of North Huntingdon, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019. She was born Nov. 5, 1938, in Vittoria, Italy, a daughter of the late Emanuele and Giovanna D'Amico. She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Giovanni Tommasi; son, Elio Tommasi and his wife, Dawn; daughter, Rosa DeFeo and her husband, James; grandchildren, Gabby (Matt), Sabrina, Giovanni, James, Elaina and Elio; brothers, Carmello and Salvatore D'Amico; sisters, Angela Lauretta and Elena D'Amico; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, in St. Agnes Church, North Huntingdon. Interment will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Irwin.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Mar. 17 to Mar. 28, 2019
