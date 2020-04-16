Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph J Cardaro Funeral Home
1125 Kenneth Ave
New Kensington, PA 15068
(724) 337-3325
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosa White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosa White


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosa White Obituary
Rosa White, 84, of New Kensington, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020, in her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Dec. 6, 1935, in Niederpretz, Germany, daughter of the late Josef and Rosa Meindl Reidl. Rosa enjoyed sewing, gardening and reading her Bible. She was a member of the Burrell Community Church, which she greatly loved. In addition to her parents, Rosa was preceded in death by two brothers, Josef and Alfons Reidl. Rosa was the beloved wife of 55 years to Dennis K. White; beloved mother of two sons, Gunther (Gundren) Reidl and Norbert (Carrie) White; beloved mother of two daughters, Evelin V.(Peter) Krahe and Denise R. Adamski; beloved sister of Richard Reidl; and beloved grandmother of seven grandchildren, Daniel, Grant Robert, Andrea, Matthew, Daniela, Sean and Peter Jr. Viewing and services were private in the JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, New Kensington, 724-337-3325, and were officiated by the Rev, Robert Lacock. Private burial was in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joseph J Cardaro Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -