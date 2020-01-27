|
|
Rosaire M. (Hart) Bair, 64, of Mt. Pleasant, died Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, in Excela Health Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant. Ms. Bair was born Oct. 7, 1955, in Mt. Pleasant and was the daughter of the late William and Michelina "Polly" Tesauro Hart. Rosaire was a graduate of Mt. Pleasant Area High School. She had been employed by the former L.E. Smith Glass Co. She then became a pharmacy technician for Excela Health Frick Hospital, where she had been for more than 44 years. Rosaire was a true animal lover, always caring for her cats and dogs.
Honoring Rosaire's wishes, there will be no hours of public visitation. Private inurnment will be in St. Pius X Parish Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant.
To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 27, 2020