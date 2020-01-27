Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Galone-Caruso Funeral Home
204 Eagle St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
(724) 547-2410
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosaire Bair
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosaire M. Bair


1955 - 10
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosaire M. Bair Obituary
Rosaire M. (Hart) Bair, 64, of Mt. Pleasant, died Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, in Excela Health Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant. Ms. Bair was born Oct. 7, 1955, in Mt. Pleasant and was the daughter of the late William and Michelina "Polly" Tesauro Hart. Rosaire was a graduate of Mt. Pleasant Area High School. She had been employed by the former L.E. Smith Glass Co. She then became a pharmacy technician for Excela Health Frick Hospital, where she had been for more than 44 years. Rosaire was a true animal lover, always caring for her cats and dogs.
Honoring Rosaire's wishes, there will be no hours of public visitation. Private inurnment will be in St. Pius X Parish Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant.
To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosaire's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Galone-Caruso Funeral Home
Download Now