Rosalie A. Foster
1938 - 2020
Rosalie Almetta Foster, 82, of Jeannette, was called home to the Lord on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born Jan. 8, 1938, in Jeannette, a daughter of the late Charles Eliard and Rosalie Kirkpatrick Eliard Coles. She was a graduate of Jeannette High School in 1955, and attended the Pittsburgh Beauty Academy. Rosalie first started working at a young age by helping at the family grocery store. She was an established seamstress, having sewn for several local doctors. Rosalie was a caregiver for her mother. Being a caring person, she went onto a career at Seton Hill Child Care Services in Greensburg. She was a member of the Living Word Congregational Church in Jeannette under the pastorship of her nephew, Senior Pastor Roy Aiken Jr., whom she thought of as a son. In addition to her parents, Rosalie was predeceased by her husband, James H. Foster in 2002; a granddaughter, Tiffany Grant; sisters, Nina Davis, Cenota Barclay, Lois Wimbush, and Loree Jones; and a brother, Charles Bruza Eliard. She is survived by her children, Gerald Foster Sr., Lorita (William) Herring, of Jeannette, Arnett (Jeffrey) Mull, and Myra Foster, both of Irwin; grandchildren, Lanita Foster (Jefferson Jones), Gerald "Jabb" Foster Jr. (Melissa), Robin Mull, Anjelica Williams, Arlene Mull Miller (Nathan), Monica Mull, Garrett Hainesworth, Kenneth Grant, Lamar Grant, Taylor Foster, Chad Foster and Duran Foster; 22 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Due to covid-19, private visitation is limited to family. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, in the Living Word Congregational Church, 2003 Ridge Road, Jeannette PA 15644. The JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., Jeannette, is entrusted with arrangements.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Living Word Congregational Church
Funeral services provided by
John V. Graziano Funeral Home, Inc.
228 N Second Street
Jeannette, PA 15644
(724) 523-5433
Memories & Condolences
November 6, 2020
Lanita
Grandchild
November 6, 2020
Sending our prayers and blessings to Mrs. Foster’s family.
Linda Tanyer Haluck
Acquaintance
November 6, 2020
See you on the "other side" Wodge.
Love, Lew and Sue
Lew and Sue Gainfort
Friend
