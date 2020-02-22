Home

Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
2072 Route 130
Pleasant Unity, PA 15676-0504
(724) 423-2566
Memorial Mass
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
2:00 PM
Sacred Heart Church
Youngstown, PA


Rosalie F. Shirey


1935 - 2020
Rosalie F. Shirey Obituary
Rosalie F. Shirey, 84, of Youngstown, died Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at her home. She was born Oct. 4, 1935, in Marguerite, a daughter of the late Frederick and Anna (Rozinsky) Knaus. Rosalie was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Youngstown, and its Rosary Altar Society. She retired from Mellon Bank in 1995. Rosalie enjoyed doing crafts, crochet, playing cards and being with family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Duane E. Shirey, and her brother, Edward Knaus. She is survived by her son, Duane Shirey and his wife, Denise, of Bethel Park; her daughter, Barbara A. McCune, of North Braddock; two grandsons, Thomas and his wife, Nikki, of North Versailles, and Andrew, of Delaware; two great-grandsons, Cameron and Hunter, of North Versailles; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and neighbors. There will be no public visitation. Family and friends are invited to a memorial Mass to be celebrated at 2 p.m. Monday in Sacred Heart Church, Youngstown, with the Rev. James F. Podlesny, OSB, as celebrant. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., Pleasant Unity, is assisting with arrangements. www.bachafh.com.
