Rosalie Marie Raling, 98, of Greensburg, formerly of Ruffsdale, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020. She was born April 7, 1922, the daughter of the late Stanley and Adella (Blazikowski) Skavinski. Rosalie was raised in Grapeville and was a graduate of Jeannette High School. She was employed by Youghiogheny Country Club prior to her retirement and was a member of Our Lady of Grace Church in Greensburg. Rosalie loved playing cards, taking casino trips, bingo and her winters in Florida. She enjoyed her very special friends but mostly her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Geraldine Connolly (Stephen), of Tuscon, Ariz., Darlene Evans (James), of Greensburg, and her daughter-in-law. Patricia Raling. of Waldorf, Md.; her grandchildren, Jody Evans Dlugos (Joseph), Keith James Evans, Sarah Connolly (Stanley Jones), Brian Connolly (Brandi) and Jan Raling; and her great-grandchildren, Daniel, Elizabeth, Abigail, Samuel, Grant, Hunter, Trevor, Adela, Keira, Porter and Garland. Rosalie is also survived by her numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Rosalie was preceded in death by her loving husband, Gerald William Raling; her son, Jan William Raling; and her siblings, Vladja, Blanche, Josephine, Helen, Sally, Michael, Edward and John. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 S. Fourth St., Youngwood. The family suggests donations be made to a charity of one's choice.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 14, 2020.