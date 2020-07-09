1/1
Rosalie Nebiolo
1939 - 2020
Rosalie (Catalino) Nebiolo, 81, of Leechburg, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Allegheny Valley Hospital, in Natrona Heights. A daughter of the late Samuel P. Catalino and Mary M. (Gallino) Catalino, she was born March 15, 1939, in Leechburg. Rosalie was a 1957 graduate of Leechburg High School and a 1961 graduate of Seton Hill College in Greensburg with a degree in music education. For two years, she taught in the Butler School District before completing her 25-year career in 1994, retiring from the Leechburg Area School District as the choral and band director. She was a member of Christ the King Parish in Gilpin Township. Her memberships also included the Marconi Club Ladies' Auxiliary in Leechburg, the National Education Association (NEA Retiree), the Pennsylvania State Education Association (PSEA Retiree) and the PASR-Armstrong Chapter. Rosalie enjoyed hobbies of playing cards, cooking, reading, traveling and attending and watching PSU football games. Survivors include her husband, Edward L. Nebiolo, of Leechburg; two sons, Edward P. Nebiolo (Betsy), of Glenshaw, Samuel L. Nebiolo (Beth), of Mount Lebanon; a daughter, Maria Heinrich (Kevin), of Brookville; six grandchildren; and a brother, Samuel A. Catalino (Marlene), of Birmingham, Ala. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Lucas Nebiolo; and a sister-in-law, Marlene Catalino. Friends will be welcomed by her family from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, at CLAWSON FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051. Parting prayers of transfer will be held at 9:15 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the funeral home, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Christ the King Parish, 125 Park Road, Gilpin Township, with the Rev. James H. Loew, OSB, as celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Catherine Cemetery, 614 Evergreen Road, Gilpin Township. Condolences to the Nebiolo family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Clawson Funeral Home
JUL
10
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Clawson Funeral Home
JUL
11
Prayer Service
09:15 AM
Clawson Funeral Home
JUL
11
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Christ the King Parish
