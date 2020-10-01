Rosalyn Fryer, 75, of North Huntingdon, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born Nov. 4, 1944, in Watkins, Pa., and was a daughter of the late John and Mary (Chalkey) Konitsky. Prior to her retirement, Rosalyn was a cashier for Kmart and later Walmart. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, cooking and baking. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Fryer, and brothers, Andrew and John Konitsky. She is survived by her daughters, Linette Fryer, Sharon Kent and her husband Carl, Marjorie Konitsky and her husband Frank E., and Andrea Fryer; brother, Frank Konitsky; sisters, Madeline Fryer and Evelyn Konitsky; and grandchildren, Matthew, Elizabeth, Randy (Veronica), Dorothy, Andrew and Christopher. Friends will be received from noon to 5 p.m. Friday at JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Norwin Public Library. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com
.