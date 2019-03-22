Rosanne Payne Mrozinsky, 89, of Loyalhanna, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at the Bethlen Home, Ligonier. She was born Sept. 9, 1929, in Loyalhanna, a daughter of Virgil O. and Anna Vorel Payne. She was predeceased by her parents and her husband, Felix P. Mrozinsky (January 2009); her brother and sister-in-Law, Virgil O. "Rusty" and Florence Payne Jr.; and her brother-in-Law, Richard L. Sweeney. She is survived by her daughter, Darcy Polinsky and her husband, Mike, of Kernersville, N.C.; and her son, Jeff Mrozinsky and his wife, Deb, of Cody, Wyo.; her grandchildren, Ben Mrozinsky, of Fort Collins, Colo., Andy Mrozinsky and his wife, Danica, of Cheyenne, Wyo., and Rachael Mrozinsky, of Cody, Wyo.; her brother, Dick Payne and his wife, Anita, of Shallotte, N.C., and her sister, Sally Sweeney, of Latrobe; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was a lifetime member of Latrobe Presbyterian Church. She was one of the founders of the "Willing Workers" of the church kitchen, where she co-chaired making many dinners and luncheons. She was an avid sports fan and loved the Steelers, Pirates and especially the Pittsburgh Penguins. She worked as a postal clerk, starting part time in Loyalhanna and retiring from the Derry post office. She loved her job and loved meeting people. Rosanne loved to make people laugh and always had time to say, "got a minute, let me tell you this joke." The family would like to express their thanks to the staff of Twin Lakes Rehabilitation and Specialty Care Center, Excela Health Latrobe Hospice (especially Lois and Dawn) and Bethlen Home for their wonderful care.

Per her wishes, there will be no public visitation. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 5, 2019, at the Latrobe Presbyterian Church, 428 Main St., Latrobe, PA 15650. Private interment will follow at Unity Cemetery. Arrangements are by FREDERICK FUNERAL HOME INC., Latrobe.

To send online condolences, visit www.FrederickFuneralHome.com. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to Latrobe Presbyterian Church/Willing Workers, 428 Main St., Latrobe, PA 15650, or the Excela Health Latrobe Hospice, 134 Industrial Park Road, Suite 1600, Greensburg, PA 15601.