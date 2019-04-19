Resources More Obituaries for Rose Cantola Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Rose A. Cantola

1930 - 04 Obituary Condolences Flowers Rose Ann Cantola, 89, of Niles, Ohio, died Monday, April 15, 2019, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center in Warren, Ohio. Rose lived her life with a great love for her faith, her family, and her friends. Every joy was increased, and every sorrow lessened when she shared them with the people she loved. Hers was a life well lived. Born April 5, 1930, in Dilltown, Pa., Rose was the daughter of Camille and Bertha Bucci DeFalco. After graduating from high school in Avonmore in 1948, Rose went on to study and gain her cosmetology license in Cumberland, Md., and then opened up her own beauty shops in Avonmore and Saltsburg. While living in Pennsylvania, Rose met the love of her life, Albert J. Cantola. They were married Sept. 15, 1951, and lived in Pennsylvania until moving to Niles, Ohio in 1964. They shared 60 wonderful years together until Albert's death Sept. 30, 2011. Rose was employed at Stambaugh-Thompsons and Handyman Hardware in McKinley Heights, Ohio, where for 35 years she enjoyed working as a cashier and being around people. She was a faithful member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Parish in Niles for more than 50 years, where she loved volunteering at the church festivals and was a member of the Blessed Mother Society. Rose loved playing cards and bingo, watching horse races and all types of sports (especially the Pittsburgh teams), and going out with family and friends. Rose will always be remembered and cherished by her family: son, Albert J. Cantola Jr. and his wife, Aimee; daughter, Diane Kleese and her husband, Edward; and son-in-law, Dayne Thomas, who are all of Niles, Ohio; brother, Joseph Montali III, of Avonmore; and grandchildren, Thomas Cantola, Larissa Neiss, Rae Cantola, Dana Thomas, Eddie Kleese and his wife, Mara, Andrea Tekac and her husband, Zac, Angela Anderson and her husband, Adam, Alysia DeVries and her husband, Nate and Amanda Skocik and her husband, Mike; as well as nine great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Albert, Rose was preceded in death by daughter, Donna Thomas; and five siblings. Rose touched many lives; most especially those of her family, to whom she left these words: "God has given me a wonderful life and I pray that He will do the same for all of you."

Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 22, at the JOSEPH ROSSI AND SONS FUNERAL HOME in Niles, Ohio, where prayer services will be held at 7:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Niles, Ohio, with the Rev. Monsignor John Zuraw presiding. Before the Mass, there will be a 9:30 a.m. prayer service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Niles City Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Dr. Thong Truong, Dr. Fadi Naddour, Dr. Dina Hanna, Dr. George Andrews and the excellent staff of doctors and nurses at Trumbull Regional Hospital's ICU for their kindness and compassion in their care of Rose. Arrangements are being handled by the Joseph Rossi and Sons Funeral Home in Niles, Ohio. Family and friends can view this obituary, sign the guestbook and send e-mail condolences at www.josephrossifuneralhome.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Apr. 19, 2019