Rose Ann Fullerton, 81, of Trafford, passed away Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in UPMC East, Monroeville. Rose was born March 30, 1938, in Finleyville. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Eva (Jackson) Konvalinka. Rose was a school crossing guard for 42 years on the corner of Woodlawn and Belleau Wood Boulevard and State Route 130. Rose loved to travel and vacation with her husband. They traveled to 48 of the 50 states and loved to golf. Rose is survived by her husband of 60 years, George M. Fullerton; her children, Donna Paladin (Gary), Michael Fullerton (Cheryl), Scott Fullerton (Emily) and Beth Werksman (Steve); her 13 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday in the JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 702 Seventh St. (State Route 130), Trafford, 412-372-3111. A prayer and remembrance service will be held at 6 p.m., the conclusion of visitation, Sunday. Interment will be private.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019