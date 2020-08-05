Rose A. Pomposini, 95, of Arnold, died Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, in Belair Health & Rehabilitation Center, Lower Burrell. She was born Aug. 30, 1924, in New Kensington, daughter of the late Francesco and Rosalia (Argento) Calabrese. She was the wife of the late Chester J. Pomposini. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two daughters, Francyne Vagnozzi and Margaret Ustynik; a grandson, Frank Ferma; three sisters, Josephine Daluisio, Louise Corteal and Grace Andrin. She was a member of Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington. Rose enjoyed cooking and shopping, and was a very generous person. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, and especially her special needs daughter, Celeste. She is survived by three daughters, Nancy Ferma, of Arnold, Rhonda Sufczinski, of Lower Burrell, and Celeste Pomposini, of Penn Hills; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a son-in-law, Bob Ustynik, of Texas; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to a Funeral Mass at 1 p.m. Thursday, at Mt. St. Peter Church. Arrangements are entrusted to GIUNTA-BERTUCCI FUNERAL HOME INC. 1509 5th Ave., Arnold, JohnPaul Bertucci, owner/supervisor. Burial will be private. To leave an online condolence, visit www.giunta-bertucci.com
